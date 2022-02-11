Q4 2021 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Tokmanni's Fourth Quarter of 2021 Result Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and together with Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen, will present the highlights and key results of the fourth quarter and the whole year of 2021, as well as the guidance for year 2022.



First of all, it's a little bit mixed feelings with the result presentation. On the other hand, for the full year of 2021, we had a very good year, record high sales, record high result. However, the cost increase, partly unexpected, made the last quarter weaker compared with the previous year. So let's look at the highlights.



First of all, revenue was reasonably good considering the great sales from previous year. And of course, in Finland, the uncertainty caused by the pandemic with our customers. Gross margin was lower due to the attractive benefits offered to loyal customers as well as the fact that Tokmanni didn't do large-scale increases with the sales prices in the end of the year.



The