Q1 2022 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Good morning, and welcome to Tokmanni's First Quarter Results Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and then together with Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen, we're going to present key points and the key results for the first quarter. After that, there is time for questions and discussion.



And as I mentioned, as we say over here, the weaker purchasing power slowed Tokmanni's sales growth down during the first quarter. Tokmanni's target for the first quarter and for this year has been to continue with the sales growth, but we didn't succeed with that. Revenue grew only by 0.6%. And actually, like-for-like revenue decreased by 2.7%.



Last year, during the first quarter, it was very strong growth figures, but I have to say that the main reason for lower sales figures is basically several shocks for Tokmanni customers during the first quarter. First of all, the inflation already started at the end of last year, higher energy prices, higher fuel prices, higher food prices, basically our customers had