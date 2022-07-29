Q2 2022 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Good morning, and welcome to Tokmanni's Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen and together with Tokmanni CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen will present the key points and the key results of the second quarter and the first half of 2022.



Tokmanni's revenue during the second quarter was basically at the previous year's level. EBIT was clearly lower mainly due to the cost increases. I've been working for more than 30 years in retail, and according to my experience I haven't ever seen this kind of second quarter before where basically inflation, pandemic, the atmosphere from the war and mainly the nonexistence spring/summer season is -- was affecting both customers and retailers.



Let's take a look at the figures a little bit more careful like how did this -- all of this effect in Tokmanni. The revenue grew by 1.7%. It was basically approximately EUR 5 million more compared to the previous year, EUR 306.7 million. Like-for-like revenue decreased by 1.5%. Gross profit was basically on