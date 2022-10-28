Q3 2022 Tokmanni Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Good morning, and welcome to Tokmanni's third quarter results presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen. And first, I will be presenting the highlights of the third quarter, and then we'll dig deeper to the key figures of the third quarter.



Today, I will be doing the -- or presenting the result all by myself. And next time, which is basically the fourth quarter result presentation on the 10th of February, next year, Tokmanni's new CFO, Mr. Tapio Arimo, will be joining me, supporting me and helping me with the presentation. Tapio will start officially in Tokmanni during the second half of November. But let's start with the presentation.



Revenue increased -- cost increases were causing problems for Tokmanni during the third quarter. Actually, we were quite happy about the revenue growth of 5.3% and like-for-like growth of 2.1% during the third quarter. The total was EUR 295 million.



In this situation where the, basically, customer confidence is on a very low level and the buying power is also