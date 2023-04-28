Q1 2023 Tokmanni Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Good morning, and welcome to Tokmanni's Year 2023 First Quarter Result Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and today together with me presenting the results is Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Tapio Arimo. I will first present the key points of the first quarter. Tapio will then share a little bit wider look at the figures. I will come back with focus areas for 2023, and afterwards it's time for questions.



So let's start. Record number of customers, revenue grew, but EBIT declined. Let's take a closer look at it. First of all, we had a record number of customer visits in Tokmanni's stores during the first quarter, more than 0.5 million customers during the first quarter. That's quite remarkable for us and it basically tells quite a lot about the customers' price focus during the winter time in Finland.



Basically the purchasing power figures were -- and the customer -- consumer confidence was basically on the lowest level in history during the first quarter, and it showed in the customers' purchasing behavior.