Tokmanni Group Oyj M&A Call Transcript

Jul 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Hello and warm welcome to Tokmanni conference call regarding the acquisition of Dollar Store in variety discount retailers in Sweden. My name is Mika Rautiainen. And today, together with me to do the presentation is Tokmanni CFO, Mr. Tapio Arimo and Tokmanni, Head of IR, Ms. Maarit Mikkonen. Tapio will later on dig deeper with the financials, and Maarit will be coordinating the questions.



If you will have questions in the end of the presentation, there are 2 options. You can basically do the questions in our chat service or join with the teams and set the questions over there. We'll come back to that a little bit later. In the previous Tokmanni Capital Markets Day, which was held 2021 we said that there's space for more than 220 Tokmanni stores in Finland. Today, we have 200 Tokmanni stores in Finland. In the same Capital Markets Day, we also said that Tokmanni will be actively evaluating the opportunity for an international expansion. And basically, today, or actually some time ago when (inaudible) the founder