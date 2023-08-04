Q2 2023 Tokmanni Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Good morning, and warm welcome to Tokmanni Second Quarter Results Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and I'm today, together with me presenting the second quarter results will be Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Tapio Arimo. The agenda for the presentation goes like this. I will first go through the key points. Tapio will come and present the key figures. Then we'll have a like short recap on the Tokmanni acquisition of Dollarstore, a variety discount retailer in Sweden. And afterwards, it's time for questions.



So let's start. During the second quarter, revenue grew by 4%. Comparable gross profit improved to 36.1%. Revenue grew by 4%. It was EUR 318.9 million. Like-for-like revenue increased by 1%. The sales figures basically tells already that the customers are still suffering from weak buying power and weak consumer confidence in Finland. Comparable gross profit was clearly better compared with the previous year, EUR 115 million and the gross profit percentage was 36.1% compared with previous year's 34.8%. Comparable