Nov 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group
Good morning, and warm welcome to Tokmanni Group's Third Quarter Results Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and today, together with me presenting especially the financial figures is Tokmanni Group's CFO, Mr. Tapio Arimo. This is actually the first time Tokmanni will be reporting financial figures together with Dollarstore. The transaction was closed on the last day of July, so we have from Dollarstore, August and September figures.
Actually, we're very excited about this new chapter together with Tokmanni and Dollarstore. But first, some guidelines regarding the terminology. When I will be referring to -- when talking about Tokmanni, I will be referring to the Finland operations, meaning Tokmanni, Click Shoes and Miny stores. And while talking about Dollarstore, I will be referring to the Dollarstore operation in Sweden and Big Dollar in Denmark. Together, this is Tokmanni Group. And today -- or actually by the end of September, the total number of stores was 369 stores. But actually, today, the total
Q3 2023 Tokmanni Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
