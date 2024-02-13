Tokmanni Group Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President & CEO



Good afternoon and warm welcome to Tokmanni Capital Markets Day 2024. My name is Mika Rautiainen and I have to say, very proud that we're able to arrange this CMD in Moreeni, Tokmanni Group's brand new distribution center. This has been a fantastic project. So that's why it's really great that we're able to arrange it over here.



Three years ago, we launched Tokmanni strategy for the period 2021 to 2025. The key message of this strategy period was strong growth. Now, obviously, if you think about three years ago, the situation was quite a lot different. Today, market is different, business environment is different, new competitors, and Tokmanni Group as a company is quite different from three years ago. But the key message is still very valid, strong growth. Today, our target is to tell a little bit more about the strong growth. How are we going to continue till the end of the strategy period with the strong growth? We will have some new roles, new tasks for different business units. And for that purpose, I have a fantastic team over here