Q4 2020 Fashionette AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Raab - Fashionette AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first results press conference. Let me start with thanking everyone who has worked on our business for the last 16 months and before, who actually made happen what I'm going to present you in the next minutes.



Due to the acquisition yesterday, I assume there will be many questions. So I will rather speak quickly about the individual slides and open up for questions rather sooner, so you can ask all your questions and get the information you require.



I will guide you through quick business updates, the financial update and then again hand over to the Q&A, and over to you, ultimately.



The results have already been communicated. The 30% year-on-year growth are fully expected, and we delivered our promise with the IPO -- which we communicated in the IPO process. We exceeded our expectations from a profitability perspective, generated more cash flow than expected and acquired more customers than ever before and than expected. Obviously, all of those