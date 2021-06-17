Q1 2021 Fashionette AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2021 / NTS GMT

Daniel Raab - Fashionette AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our Q1 results webcast. Again, just as we did last time, I will guide you through the presentation, but focus on the questions you have and definitely spend about 10 minutes on the presentation with the details, also provided in the early morning press release that we sent.



Obviously, we're very proud of the results, having grown 32% in the first quarter, achieved a significant growth in our non-DACH region. And obviously, most proud of the customer acquisition we achieved with 72% growth.



As you can see, the number of orders grew significantly even higher than revenue, which is a mix-driven effect, which I'll come to later. As you can see, the visits have grown about 37% year-on-year with a very strong and continuously growing mobile traffic share.



So as a summary, the highlights basically just reflect the trend we've initiated last year and continue to grow as expected from the market. Total revenue, 32% growth. Very proud of our growth in our core region,