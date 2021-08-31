Q2 2021 Fashionette AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Raab - Fashionette AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining for our H1 earnings call. Before we get into the presentation, let me quickly introduce our new Head of IR, Irina Zhurba, who is with me in the room, and I will be introducing her to you over the next couple of days and weeks and hope that you get a much better service than just for me with Irina joining now.



And with that, I would kick off the presentation. We have successfully increased our revenue by 25% in H1 to EUR 49 million, driven by the growth in new, but also active customers, leading to an active customer base of over 400,000 customers, more than 50% increase year-on-year. As you know, we've always been focused on continuously expanding our selection, now reaching more than 17,000 individual SKUs from more than 190 brands.



The guidance, as you've read, is now EUR 133 million to EUR 143 million net revenue and EUR 3.3 million to EUR 4.3 million EBITDA on a consolidated basis. Please note that the consolidation of Brandfield has already begun on -- has only