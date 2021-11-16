Q3 2021 Fashionette AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Daniel Raab - Fashionette AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call.



As you know, this quarter will be our first quarter reporting consolidated numbers, including the consolidation of Brandfield starting with July. Therefore, all numbers we're presenting will be in a pro forma -- on a pro forma basis, otherwise stated on the representing slide. As always, I will go through the presentation first, with the focus on giving you enough time at the end for your questions.



Let me start with a quick summary of the Q3 results. First of all, and most importantly, we have 2 main milestones achieved. The migration of our logistics service provider and the reperformance of our customer experience levels, the integration of Brandfield and also the continuation of profitable growth of Brandfield and a very strong start into Q4, which provides a lot of confidence going forward. As you know, we've moved our logistic capabilities to a new logistics service provider starting in Q2, but realizing the transition in Q3.



After