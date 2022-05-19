Q1 2022 Fashionette AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Raab - Fashionette AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our webcast for our Q1 results of 2022. I am here today with Thomas, our COO and CTO, who will give you an update about our strategic initiatives later on in the presentation. Obviously, everyone knows that Q1 is very special more because of the geopolitical crisis than with the operational KPIs that we are presenting. But nevertheless, given the influences of the external factors, we are really proud to present our results today.



First of all, the results are fully in line with the guidance that we have provided, obviously, and I will go into details later on. The business has taken a significant challenge in March based on the impact of the geopolitical crisis at