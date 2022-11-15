Q3 2022 Fashionette AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Georg Hesse - Fashionette AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Q3 '22 results presentation for Fashionette AG. Thanks for sticking around. So my name is Georg Hesse. I'm here since Dubai. For those that have noticed, I'm also here with our Head of Finance, Oliver; with Armin, congratulations. He can also take questions. Thomas, obviously, our COO.



So we have enough time for questions after that, let's dive into the highlights. So Q3 generally saw an increase in net revenue growth when we talk about that. So we grew by 22%, despite the strong macroeconomic headwinds. We saw solid new customer growth of 27%. We were able to decrease the marketing cost per order and the customer acquisition cost. And we're super happy to have a positive operating cash flow in that quarter, leading to our comfortable liquidity position of almost EUR 10 million by the end of Q3 2022.



We did still adjust our guidance. Net revenue expectation is now EUR 165 million to EUR 175 million, so between 7% and 13% growth; and we now plan for adjusted EBITDA between EUR