Feb 21, 2024 / 07:30PM GMT
Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities, Inc. - Analyst
Welcome back to the 2024 financial services conference. If you're looking to learn about Trupanion, you're in the right room. For this session we have President, Trupanion, Margi Tooth, who's here, as well as the new CFO, Fawwad Qureshi. Margi is with the company, I think, 11 years.
Margi Tooth - Trupanion Inc - President
Something up to 11 years.
Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities, Inc. - Analyst
Something up to 11 years and Fawwad is a newbie. He's -- I think it's September -- you joined in September?
Fawwad Qureshi - Trupanion Inc - Chief Financial Officer
End of September.
Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities, Inc. - Analyst
End of September. Previously, he was at Expedia as a CFO, brands before that, Nike.
Fawwad Qureshi - Trupanion Inc - Chief Financial Officer
Yeah.
Trupanion Inc at Bank of America Financial Services Conference Transcript
Feb 21, 2024 / 07:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...