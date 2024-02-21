Feb 21, 2024 / 07:30PM GMT

Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities, Inc. - Analyst



Welcome back to the 2024 financial services conference. If you're looking to learn about Trupanion, you're in the right room. For this session we have President, Trupanion, Margi Tooth, who's here, as well as the new CFO, Fawwad Qureshi. Margi is with the company, I think, 11 years.



Margi Tooth - Trupanion Inc - President



Something up to 11 years.



Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities, Inc. - Analyst



Something up to 11 years and Fawwad is a newbie. He's -- I think it's September -- you joined in September?



Fawwad Qureshi - Trupanion Inc - Chief Financial Officer



End of September.



Joshua Shanker - BofA Securities, Inc. - Analyst



End of September. Previously, he was at Expedia as a CFO, brands before that, Nike.



Fawwad Qureshi - Trupanion Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Yeah.



Questions and Answers: