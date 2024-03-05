Mar 05, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT

Robert Kenneth Griffin - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us. I'm Bobby Griffin. I cover consumer hardlines retail here at Raymond James. This morning, we are pleased to have Tractor Supply with us at our conference. We're going to host a fireside chat between Kurt, CFO; and Hal, CEO; and myself. Also with us in attendance from the company are Mary Winn Pilkington; and Matthew Rubin, Divisional President of Petsense. And I want to give a shout out to Caitlin Foster as well, who's part of the IR team that does a lot; and Joseph Underwood, Manager of IR as well. So we've got the whole Tractor Supply team here.



First, guys, thank you for the support. We always appreciate you coming. And yes, thanks for coming again.



Harry A. Lawton - Tractor Supply Company - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Glad to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - DirectorSo