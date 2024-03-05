Mar 05, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the fireside chat with Jane Fraser. She really doesn't need much of an introduction, but I will say a few things. She's been CEO of Citigroup since March of 2021. She joined Citigroup about 19 years ago and held a number of CEO positions within the Citigroup, working her way up to the position she has today. As many of you know, Citigroup is the third largest bank in the United States. It has about $2.4 trillion in assets. It has a market capitalization of about $106 billion and has a very healthy CET1 ratio of 13.4%. So Jane, thank you very much for coming. I really appreciate it.



Jane Nind Fraser - Citigroup Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much for having me here.



Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy & Large Cap Bank Analyst



Welcome. I feel privileged to have