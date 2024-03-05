Mar 05, 2024 / 09:20PM GMT

Anthony James Pettinari - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director & US Paper, Packaging & Building Products Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm Anthony Pettinari with Citi Research, and we're very pleased to have with us PotlatchDeltic CEO, Eric Cremers. This session is for Citi clients only. So if media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect. Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. For those in the room or the webcast, you can go to liveqa.com and enter code GPC24 to submit any questions if you don't want to raise your hand.



Eric, we'll turn it over to you to introduce your company and team, provide any opening remarks and tell our audience the top reasons that investors should buy your stock today.



Eric J. Cremers - PotlatchDeltic Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Thanks, Anthony. I'm Eric Cremers, I'm the CEO. I've been with the company for 17 years; CFO for 7 years, Chief Operating Officer for 7 years and now CEO for 3 years. And I'm joined here with Wayne Wasechek, our CFO, and he's been CFO