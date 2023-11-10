Q3 2023 Tallinna Sadam AS Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Valdo Kalm - Tallinna Sadam AS - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the webinarium. My name is Valdo Kalm. I'm the CEO of the company and Andrus Ait is our CFO. But let's start with the main events from Q3.



On the positive side, it's still nice to follow that the passenger number is growing. There were a few ships, but the growth is there. The tourists from Finland and Sweden are visiting us. And that's definitely good news. First, extremely important, was the event in Paldiski Harbor, where we put the cornerstone to our new quay to serve in the future wind farms, the maintenance and also establishment of this business. It's definitely growth area in the coming years for us.



Then we got order for additional trips for our ferry regular. We had a bit different summer for Botnica this year. And we served also Equinor and British Petroleum. The charter days cumulatively will be similar as last year, but maybe the profitability of this project were lower due to the additional cost. But again, for future, it's excellent test. And we really did good job. And we