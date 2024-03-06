Mar 06, 2024 / 10:05PM GMT
Matthew Andrew Cost - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Hello, everyone. My name is Matt Cost, I'm a Morgan Stanley U.S. Internet team. Thrilled to be joined by Jeff Green, the CEO of The Trade Desk.
Jeffrey Terry Green - The Trade Desk, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Thank you.
Matthew Andrew Cost - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Nice to meet you again.
Jeffrey Terry Green - The Trade Desk, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO
Excited to be here.
Matthew Andrew Cost - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst
Quickly, I'll run through the disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your MS sales representative.
Trade Desk Inc at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Transcript
Mar 06, 2024 / 10:05PM GMT
