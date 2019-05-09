May 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - Director of IR & Financial Communications
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Terveystalo's First Quarter 2019 Results Call and Webcast. As usual, our CEO, YrjÃ¶ NÃ¤rhinen; and our CFO, Ilkka Laurila, will go through the results in a short presentation, and we'll follow that with a Q&A. We'll take questions through the phone lines and through the webcast as well.
Without further ado, I'll let YrjÃ¶ start with the presentation. Thanks.
YrjÃ¶NÃ¤rhinen - Terveystalo Oyj - CEO
Thanks, Kati, and good morning all. So welcome to Q1 webcast. And we'll try to split this into the usual routine. So I'll cover a little bit of kind of overall sentiment of the business and then will let Ilkka to dive deeper into the details.
If you look, our Q1, I mean, basically, I think the encouraging and good news is we see strong development, solid development across business areas. And that is, of course, I think the result of many of the initiatives that we have done during past year. Seeing
Q1 2019 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...