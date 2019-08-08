Half Year 2019 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - Director of IR & Financial Communications



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Terveystalo results briefing and live webcast for the first half of the year. My name is Kati Kaksonen, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations here at Terveystalo.



As usual, our CEO, YrjÃ¶ NÃ¤rhinen; and our CFO, Ilkka Laurila, will give a short presentation on the results, and we'll follow that with a Q&A. We'll take questions through the phone lines as well as through the live webcast. So without further ado, I'll give over to YrjÃ¶.



YrjÃ¶NÃ¤rhinen - Terveystalo Oyj - CEO



Thanks, Kati. Good morning, everyone. And so now we are here at first half year and second quarter of 2019.



I guess the headline probably says -- what I hopefully says what we want to portray, which is of course, our absolute quarter-on-quarter growth is driven by Attendo, but actually, we're quite satisfied with the underlying growth, which is seen broadly across the customer groups.



And so if we