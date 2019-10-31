Q3 2019 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - Director of IR & Financial Communications



Happy Halloween, and welcome to Terveystalo Q3 results webcast and call. My name is Kati Kaksonen, and I'm in charge of Investor Relations here at Terveystalo. Today, our CFO and Interim CEO, Ilkka Laurila, will go through the presentation, and we'll follow that with a Q&A as usual. But in addition to the usual presentation, we also have special guests here today, our digital health team will give a short presentation on our new My Health app and digital appointment. But without further ado, I will give over to Ilkka.



Ilkka Laurila - Terveystalo Oyj - Interim CEO & CFO



Good morning on my behalf as well. And as usually, we will go through the sort of the key achievements during the Q3 and also the financial result for the Q3.



Q3 highlights. Overall, we are quite pleased to have, again, broad scale of growth across all customer groups, especially the private -- in the private customer groups, we saw a very good growth rates during the Q3. And that is partly driven by