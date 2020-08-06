Q2 2020 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Corporate Communications, IR & CR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's half year results webcast and call. As usual, our CEO, Ville Iho; and our CFO, Ilkka Laurila, will present the results of today, and we'll follow that with a Q&A. We also have a third speaker today, Mr. Simo Taimela, from one of our subsidiaries, Evalua, who will talk a little bit more about the capabilities that we have in predictive analytics and so forth. But as usual, we'll take questions from the phone lines and through the webcast after the presentations, and you can send them out from the link as well.



And without further ado, I will give the speech over to Ville.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati. Good morning from my behalf. Let's dive directly into main headlines of Q2. And it's no surprise, of course, for anybody that Q2 basically was characterized by fighting with this COVID crisis. And the impact on our business. Our business was heavily impacted during Q2 as well predicted.