Terveystalo Oyj Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Sep 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - Director of IR & Financial Communications



Welcome to this Terveystalo's first ever Capital Markets Day.



My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm in charge of investor relations and sustainability here at Terveystalo.



It is my great pleasure to introduce our speakers today. First of all, Mr. Ville Iho, our CEO, who I've had the pleasure of knowing already over a decade. Ville has a long experience from transportation and aviation industries and especially transformation projects and development in that area. And then we have Ms. Eeva Nyberg-Oksanen, who's -- if you have any special questions related to applied mathematics or queuing theory, she's your person to go to. She has a PhD in that area. And Eeva is our Director of Strategy and PMO. And she's also been instrumental in ramping up our testing capability in COVID-19 as that was also her previous role just a day ago. So Eeva is a multitasker here at Terveystalo. Then we have Mr. Petri Bono, our Chief Medical Officer. Petri joined Terveystalo in 2019, and he has a long experience from medical leadership roles