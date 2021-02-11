Q4 2020 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, Corporate Responsibility & Stakeholder Relations
Hi, good morning and welcome to Terveystalo's 2020 Full Year Results Webcast and Conference call. As usual, our CEO, Ville Iho; and our CFO, Ilkka Laurila, will go through the results with the presentation and will take questions through the phone lines and from the webcast after the presentations.
Without further ado, I'll give over to Ville.
Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you, Kati. Good morning from Helsinki. Happy to go through highlights from our last quarter and also from last financial year. So let's go straight to the main headlines and the numbers from fourth quarter.
Our revenue was up with 3.5%. Profitability improved with adjusted EBITDA up by 21.5%, landing at EUR 39.3 million as well as EPS, of course, followed that one. NPS, which we have been reporting regularly, still at a world-class level. We have been improving this one steadily over the last months and also years. eNPS, the employee
