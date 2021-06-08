Jun 08, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, Corporate Responsibility & Stakeholder Relations



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's webcast and conference call on today's announcement.



Mandatory disclaimer. First, I will not present that one to you. I will briefly go through the offer, the details of today's announcement, and then we'll present that -- or follow that with presentation from Feelgood's CEO, Joachim Morath, who will briefly introduce the company; and then we'll follow Joachim's presentation with our CEO, Ville Iho, who will explain the strategic fit and the rationale of the deal in more detail. And as usual, we'll have a Q&A in the end, and we'll take questions from the phone lines as well as through the webcast after the presentations.



So today, we have announced that we have bought 72% of the shares of Feelgood Svenska, which is a public listed company in Sweden, and in addition to that, we have made a recommended mandatory cash offer for the shareholders for the remaining stake. The shareholders of Feelgood offered SEK 5.7 per share,