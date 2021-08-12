Q2 2021 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you, Kati. So good morning from my behalf as well. Let's go straight to the business and dive deeper into the highlights and key takeaways from our second quarter and first half. Key numbers, another strong quarter from Terveystalo. This is now a fourth consecutive record quarter for Terveystalo when it comes to revenue and also EBITA. EBITA margin was matched in 2018 on second quarter, but very good levels, especially revenue grew nicely during the