Q3 2021 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning from Stockholm, and welcome to Terveystalo Q3 results webcast. My name is Kati Kaksonen, I'm responsible for Terveystalo Communications and Investor Relations.



And as usual, we have our presentations held by our CEO, Ville Iho; and our CFO, Ilkka Laurila.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati, and good morning from Stockholm from my behalf. As Kati said, we are in Stockholm today to also properly kick off our joint journey with our Feelgood platform and Feelgood people.



Straight to the key takeaways from our Q3 results. A strong quarter again from Terveystalo, revenue growth of 13.7%, and absolute adjusted EBITDA also up to a record Q3 level to EUR 31