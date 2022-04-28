Q1 2022 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Corporate Communications, IR & CR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's Q1 2020 Results Call and Webcast. My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm responsible for the Investor Communications, Investor Relations and Sustainability.



As usual, we'll have a short presentation prepared to you presented by our CEO, Ville Iho; and our CFO, Ilkka Laurila. And after the presentation, we will have time for your questions. And we will take questions first from the audience, then through the phone lines and afterwards through the webcast. So please feel free to send in your questions for the presenters.



Without further ado, I'll give over to Ville.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati. Good morning from my behalf from sunny Helsinki. And very nice to know that it's been a while since we had also live audience in these events. And now we do have, which, of course, is very, very positive and manifests the fact that we are getting back to normal, and that's also part of the story