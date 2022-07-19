Q2 2022 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, IR & Corporate Responsibility



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's Half Year 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call. Today as usual, our CEO, Ville Iho; and our CFO sadly today for the last time, Ilkka Laurila, will present the results. We'll follow that with a Q&A and we'll take questions from the phone lines as well as the webcast today.



Without further ado, over to you, Ville.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati, and good morning from my behalf. Let's jump directly into the highlights of Q2. Main headlines for this quarter sort of a medium sweet quarter from Terveystalo point of view. Very positive thing is that Terveystalo is growing, 15.6% growth rate during Q2 and the whole H1 has been rapid growth for Terveystalo. Also very positive is that underlying demand for all of our services is remaining high and continues to remain high for foreseeable future. Then on the other hand on flip side, supply challenges are restricting the organic