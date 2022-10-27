Q3 2022 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, IR & Corporate Responsibility



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's Q3 Results Call and Webcast.



My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm responsible for Terveystalo Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications. Today, our CEO, Ville Iho; and Interim CFO, Mikko Tainio, will take you through the results and, more importantly, the ongoing profit improvement program, followed by Q&A. Ville, you already know, but maybe a couple of words on Mikko Tainio. He has a long history with the company, leading the public partnerships and now in the role of Interim CFO. He's been closely involved with the preparations of the profit improvement program and the related operating model design.



But without further ado, I'll give over to Ville then.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati. Good morning from my behalf, and thanks for joining Terveystalo webcast.



Today, the focus will be profit improvement program and associated actions with which we