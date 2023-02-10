Q4 2022 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, IR & Corporate Responsibility



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's Q4 and Full-Year 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm responsible for Investor Relations, Communications and Sustainability here at Terveystalo.



Today, as usual, we'll have the results presented by our CEO, Ville Iho and followed by the presentation by our CFO, Juuso Pajunen, who has lately joined the company. Ville will go through the financial, operational highlights and the progress of the profit improvement program in his section. And Juuso will follow that with a more detailed analysis on the financial performance and progress against financial targets as well as the market outlook. As usual, we'll follow the presentation with a Q&A. We'll take questions first from the phone lines and then through the webcast after the presentation.



Without further ado, over to you, Ville.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati, and good morning