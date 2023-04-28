Q1 2023 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, IR & Corporate Responsibility



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's First Quarter Results Call and Webcast. My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm responsible for Terveystalo's Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications.



As usual on the agenda, we have a short presentation on the results by our CEO, Ville Iho and our CFO, Juuso Pajunen. And we'll follow that with a Q&A. We'll take questions through the phone lines, as well as the webcast after the presentation.



Without further ado, over to you, Ville.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati, and good morning from my behalf as well.



It's a pleasure to present Terveystalo Q1 performance today. And as a key highlight, one can say that this is a material step into the right direction for Terveystalo, strong start of the year. And I'll go briefly into the highlights.



Key headlines for Q1. Strong demand and underlying business continues. And this needs to be understood