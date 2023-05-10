Terveystalo Oyj Capital Markets Day 2023 Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, IR & Corporate Responsibility



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Terveystalo's Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Kati Kaksonen. I'm responsible for Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications here at Terveystalo. I am super excited to see so many of you in person today here at the studio and many of you online as well. We have a great agenda for you today.



First, before I jump into the agenda, mandatory disclaimer. And then let's talk about a little bit about our agenda today. So the purpose of this day is to give you an update of Terveystalo strategy, operating environment and our journey to value maximization. We'll talk about our progress of our 2-year profit improvement program and our near-term focus.



We'll start the day with the presentation by our CEO, Ville Iho, who will talk you through the overview of our strategy that is based on the fundamental core strength of our business. Our CEO's presentation will be followed by a deep dive into commercial by our Chief Commercial Officer, Marja-Leena Tuomola, who