Q2 2023 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Kati Kaksonen - Terveystalo Oyj - VP of Communications, IR & Corporate Responsibility



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Terveystalo's First Half 2023 Results Call and Webcast. My name is Kati Kaksonen and I'm responsible for Terveystalo Investor Relations Sustainability & Communications. As usual, we'll go through the results presentation, with the presentations by our CEO, Ville Iho, and our CFO, Juuso Pajunen.



Without further ado, over to you Ville.



Ville Iho - Terveystalo Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Kati. And good morning from my behalf as well. It's nice to present Terveystalo Q2 results from mid-summer sunny Helsinki.



Key highlights from Q2. First and most important is the fact that margin uplift is progressing according to our plan and across all 3 segments, and that's really important and we'll share details on that one later in the presentation. A key driver for Healthcare Finland progress obviously is Alpha program, and now we can say that we have clocked EUR 40 million run rate impact at