Q3 2023 Terveystalo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

So diving into Q3 key highlights. The main headlines for this quarter can be seen here. So margin improvement, which is, of course, the most important takeaway for this quarter is progressing well and is progressing as planned. The key contributor for the margin improvement obviously is our profit improvement program, which is on track and will deliver the targets ahead of schedule, which is a very, very good place to be right now.



So organization has worked