Q1 2019 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Earnings Call for the Q1 Results 2019 of TAKKT AG, hosted by CEO, Felix Zimmermann and CFO, Claude Tomaszewski. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Felix Zimmerman.



Felix A. Zimmermann - TAKKT AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes, thank you very much for your introduction. Also, welcome from our site here, Claude, Benjamin, and myself here in Stuttgart. And as usual, I would like to start with a kind of a quick summary of what we have seen in the first quarter, then handing over to Claude, who is giving you more insights into the numbers and the financials. And then at the very end, I take over again and we'll talk about the outlook for the full year 2019.



So let me start with a kind of a report in a nutshell. I think we had a good start into the year 2019 with a good topline growth, organic growth of 5%. I think that's the third quarter in a row with that robust and good organic growth. So we think that is good news.



And on top of that, we