Half Year 2019 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Felix A. Zimmermann - TAKKT AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



So thank you very much, and also welcome from our side here to our first half conference call for the year 2019. And as usual, I would like to start with a kind of a quick summary and introduction, then hand over to Claude, our CFO, who will give you more insights and details about the figures. And then at the very end, I would like to summarize our outlook for the full year 2019, and then we invite you and are more than happy to answer questions you might have.



So let me start with the kind of a quick summary of what we have seen in the second quarter or in the first half 2019. I think we have reported a good growth rate of plus 3.6% for the second quarter, mainly due to acquisitions and