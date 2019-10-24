Nine Months 2019 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Yes, thank you very much for that brief introduction and also a warm welcome from our side here from TAKKT in Stuttgart and to our earnings call about the Q3 numbers 2019. And I think it's fair to say that we have had overall, the first 9 months, a pretty good run with reported sales of plus 5.1% and EBITDA margin of 12.8% in comparison to 12.6% last year.



So the cumulated picture looks pretty good. But on the other hand, we need to be fair and have to look a little bit deeper into the Q3 to see what's going on right now in our markets.



And if you look at the Q3 as stand-alone quarter, you realize that the market environment in Europe continued to become more challenging, especially the