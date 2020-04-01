Q4 2019 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Felix A. Zimmermann - TAKKT AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you very much for your brief introduction. And also, a very warm welcome from our side here in Stuttgart to our analyst conference in 2020 under, let me say, challenging circumstances. By saying we -- it's -- as we mentioned already, our CFO, Claude Tomaszewski; and also Christian Warns and Benjamin BÃ¼hler from the Investor Relations department, and we're all sitting now in different locations and mainly in our home office. So it's really a virtual analyst conference. And we hope that the technology is working and is continuing to support us here during our analyst conference. If not, please don't hesitate to call the operator and try to get back into the presentation or ask questions whenever you have questions.



We would