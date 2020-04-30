Q1 2020 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Felix Zimmerman - TAKKT AG - CEO



Yes, thank you very much for your introduction. Also welcome from our side here in Stuttgart to our first-quarter call for the year 2020 and it has been an extraordinary quarter. I think everybody is aware of the situation.



The development of the performance of the top line as well as the profitability at the beginning of the year was actually in line with our expectations, and that was for us a comparable good start.



But the world, as we all know, has changed since middle of March when it became clear and obvious that the coronavirus would not only impact and infect China and Italy and other countries. So now it will have a significant effect on the global economy. And therefore since the middle of March the world has changed and it's also impacting our business as you have seen that in our