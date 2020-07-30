Half Year 2020 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the earnings call of TAKKT AG, hosted by CEO, Felix A. Zimmermann; and CFO, Claude Tomaszewski. (Operator Instructions).



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Felix A. Zimmermann.



Felix A. Zimmermann - TAKKT AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes, thank you very much for the introduction. Also a warm welcome from my side, here in Stuttgart, to our conference call about the second-quarter results for the year 2020. And as usual, I would like to start with a kind of a summary of the things we have seen in the last quarter, in the first half of the year 2020, then I would like to hand over to our CFO, Claude, who will give you more insights into the financials and to the numbers. And then at the very end, I would like to give you our most recent thoughts on our outlook for the rest of the year 2020.



But let me start with a quick summary of the things we have seen in Q2/in the first half of the year. So no surprise, the second quarter 2020 was, as expected, strongly