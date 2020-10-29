Q3 2020 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the earnings call for the results of the first nine months 2020 of TAKKT AG hosted by CEO, Felix Zimmerman and CFO, Claude Tomaszewski. (Operator Instructions). Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Felix Zimmerman.



Felix Zimmermann - TAKKT AG - CEO



Yes, good afternoon. Thank you very much for your introduction. Also welcome from our side to our nine month results call. Today, as usually I introduce into the call with kind of a brief summary introduction with a couple of remarks about our business development, the development we have seen in the first nine months or in the third quarter. Then I would like to hand over to Claude, our CFO, who will give you more details and more insights into the numbers. And then later on at the end of the call I would like to comment on our current forecast and outlook for the full year 2020. And then, as already mentioned, the Q&A session will be open.



So, let me start with kind of a quick summary here along three different points. First of all,