Q1 2021 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the earnings call for the first quarter results 2021 of TAKKT AG, hosted by CEO, Felix Zimmermann; and CFO, Claude Tomaszewski. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Felix Zimmermann.



Felix A. Zimmermann - TAKKT AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Good afternoon also from our side, and welcome to our earnings call. We'll start into the year 2021. Q1 was actually a good one because it was in line with our expectations and we have been able to continue the development we have seen at the end of 2020. And I think that is good news. Beside that, I think it's worth noting that we have seen within the first quarter kind of, yes, interesting development.



While the sales development in January and February have been as expected, still negative, we have seen in March a low double-digit organic sales growth. That is clearly indicating that the recovery is starting and that we are expecting and looking forward to the upcoming months. But it's also