Half Year 2021 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the earnings call of TAKKT AG hosted by CFO, Claude Tomaszewski.



Claude Tomaszewski - TAKKT AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much. A very warm welcome to everybody this afternoon for the earnings call at TAKKT. I am happy to welcome everybody, together with my investment -- Investor Relations team. We are happy to give you more insight into the figures we have published this morning on quarter 2 and then also in the first half during this call.



A bit unusual, I'm on my own here without a CEO. That's the first time in the 10 years I've worked for TAKKT. And of course, will change very quickly in 2 days, now, 3 days from Monday onwards. We will have the new CEO at TAKKT on board, Maria. And so you can expect next time that, of course, I am not on my own and that this is a onetime experience.



Let's have a look at what the main statements are of TAKKT's published figure this