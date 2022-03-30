Q4 2021 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria Zesch - TAKKT AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to our 2022 analyst conference. Today, we will present you our audited 2021 numbers and our new strategy focusing on more profitable growth.



I took over as the CEO in August last year, and I took the time to review the company's market position in each division and in each region very thoroughly. I talked extensively to senior management, to employees in different parts of the world, and I had very good exchanges also with suppliers and customers to understand their needs better and to understand what we can do even better.



Personally, I'm a digital enthusiast and definitely also a team player. My strengths are to set a position, to communicate that strongly, and work with the team to get results,