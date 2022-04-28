Q1 2022 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria Zesch - Takkt AG - CEO



Welcome. Welcome to our earnings call and for the first results for first quarter of 2022. I'm hosting this call together with Claude, our CFO, Claude Tomaszewski. And I'm happy to have good news despite the challenging circumstances we face, with the war in the Ukraine and also with the impact of that war. So we had a very good start to the year, and we are happy to give you an update on our performance in Q1. I will start off with an overview about the key topics we faced in Q1, then Claude will give an update about the financials. And before we start the Q&A, I will also give you an outlook on what we expect from the upcoming months.



So let's have a look into the key topics of the first quarter. So the war in Ukraine is definitely something which makes us all speechless. So now, it's the second month since the war started. Of course we show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and we really, really hope for an end to the fighting as soon as possible. Because of the Russian attack, we have decided to terminate our business in Russia, with Russia, and we have