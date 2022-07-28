Q2 2022 Takkt AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Maria Zesch - TAKKT AG - CEO



Thank you and welcome. Welcome to our earnings call for the results of the second quarter and the first half year of 2022. I am holding this call together with our CFO, Claude Tomaszewski. And as you might have seen already, we have continued on our growth path in Q2, and we are happy with what we can present to you today in regards to our financial performance after the first six months of this year.



As usual, I would like to start off with an overview about the key topics and the developments we have seen, and then Claude will present the detailed financial figures. Before we start with the Q&A, I will give you an update on the outlook. So, let me start with a key overview about what we have seen in the first half year.



Unfortunately, and I mentioned it already in our last call, our hopes that the war in the Ukraine would end rather sooner than later has so far not been clarified. So, we continue with our commitment to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but still we hope that this conflict will end sooner than later.



As a result of